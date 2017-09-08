Transcript for 'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dies at 81

This morning we're also celebrating the life of Glen Campbell. Yes, he was a legend. He passed away Tuesday at the age of 81. He was known as a rhinestone cowboy and one of the biggest napes in show business. His daughter Ashley posting a touching tribute saying she's heartbroken. I owe him everything I am and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. Well said. ABC's David Wright has a look at his remarkable life. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning. He was a country music legend but there's a lot you might not know about Glen Campbell. Did you know he acted with John Wayne? That he backed up Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. He even toured with the beach boys. ??? I'm going to be where the lights are shining on me ??? Reporter: With that cleft chin and that clear country tenor -- ??? like a rhinestone cowboy ??? Reporter: -- He was a rhinestone cowboy destined for stardom. ??? And a star-spangled rodeo." Reporter: A ride that lasted 60 years in the music business including his own TV show. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Glen Campbell. Reporter: A few star turns in the movies cast opposite John Wayne in "True grit". You do that and I'll kill you. I wouldn't count too much on being able to shake somebody I didn't know, fella. Reporter: As a session musician he backed up frank Sinatra on "Strangers in the night" and the beach boys on "Fun, fun, fun." That's him playing that famous guitar lick. Lately Campbell suffered publicly from Alzheimer's disease. What was I saying? I would be right in the middle of a sentence. Reporter: A condition he revealed in 2011 recording one last album -- ??? the world's been good to me ??? Reporter: Released at age 75. Toured 151 more shows saying good-bye. The music lasting longer than his memories ??? I am a lineman for the county and I drive the main roads ??? a great song. But the famous line from it is I need you more than want you. I need you more than want you and I want you for all time and the Wichita lineman is still on the line. Reporter: His heartbreaking final hit a tribute to his wife performed at the oscars by Tim Mcgraw. ??? I'm not going to miss you ??? Reporter: He will be missed, Glen Campbell was 81. ??? I'm not going to miss you ??? He was the soon of an Arkansas sharecropper, number 7 out of 12 kids and his dad bought him his first guitar for 5 bucks at a sears and roebuck. In his biggest year, 1968 he outsole the beatles. Wow. Wow. That is amazing. You know, so many country stars are talking about how much he meant to them and this morning and Glen Campbell meant so much to dolly parton. She sent out this tweet saying, Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen. He meant so much to so many people and, robin, I know you were a country music deejay. I was. You know his music so well. In the late '70s and early '80s and often got requests for Glen Campbell and when we were showing that piece and I was singing along. "Wichita lineman." I almost had to play him every hour but just the breadth of his experience and, you know, the beatles and all that, he's just one of those rare individuals and the way he handled his illness with such grace and strength. Beautiful. Thank you, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.