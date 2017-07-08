Transcript for Rita Ora talks hosting 'Boyband' and new music

??? Superstar Rita Ora, host of ABC's "Boy band" climbing the charts had with her hit single "Your song." Great to have you here. Hi. The song you're about to perform you co-wrote with Ed sheeran. Called "Your song." It was so much fun. It was like working with your friend so we literally didn't think that much about it. It took like two hours and went to the studio and just kind of vibed out and went to the pub so it was fun. Literally it was that simple. The song, boy, it -- Thank you. Made for the summertime so I hope you like it. Can I say I love your whole group here. My crew. They are so much fun earlier this morning, all of them. Thank you. How much fun are you having with "Boy band." I do this show called "Boy band" if anybody doesn't know. We're trying to find the next amazing boy band and we have Tim and Nick Carter and baby spice which is my fave and we have fun and these boys just kind of get into it and it's amazing to see because they're as young as like 14 so it's crazy. You're a fabulous host. Thank you. It's like -- A natural. I'm not as good as you but I'm learning. You know, it's fun. You do that a lot better than I sing so it all works out in the end. Looks like you're having fun. So happy for everything coming your way. Thank you. Well deserved.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.