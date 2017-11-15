-
Now Playing: 5 things to know about 'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse
-
Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse sings 'Unforgettable'
-
Now Playing: Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks South Asians' problematic representation in media
-
Now Playing: Luke Skywalker surprises 'Star Wars' fans at Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Mickey Mouse celebrates his birthday live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White celebrates the hit show's 35 years
-
Now Playing: Blake Shelton named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'
-
Now Playing: Charlie Puth rocks out to his hit 'How Long' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 1st look at 'Frozen' co-stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel's performance together
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige says her 'Mudbound' character 'was already in my DNA'
-
Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson to star in 'What Women Want' remake
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews discusses sexual assault allegations against Hollywood executive
-
Now Playing: Blake Shelton is named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige on 'SNL' impersonation of her, 'Mudbound' and more
-
Now Playing: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade float unveiling
-
Now Playing: Joely Fisher reflects on the loss of her sister Carrie Fisher in new memoir
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross to host the 2017 American Music Awards
-
Now Playing: Josh Hutcherson dishes on 'Future Man' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Harlem Globetrotter surprises 9-year-old basketball star: 'You got some amazing skills'
-
Now Playing: Family files lawsuit after son flies off water park slide