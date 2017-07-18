Transcript for Rob Lowe paddleboards with great white sharks

This I Can Do! I thought for sure they'd play the "Jaws" theme. Shark, most people head in the opposite direction when they hear one is near. But not Mr. Rob Lowe. Not him. He spotted two great whites off the beach in Santa Barbara and a TMZ camera crew caught it all. He jumped on his paddleboard for a closer look. I'm in the water all the time, fishing, surfing. You hear about them. Never seen one. Certainly never been on top of this. They're not big enough to eat seals so I don't feel we're on the menu for them. They're tiny little guys as great whites go. I wouldn't be out here if the mom was here. Let's go to boca raton, Florida, where Dr. Stephen kajiura joins us. Thank you for joining us this morning. This just can't be a good idea. Yeah, in general, it's never really a good idea to go provoking wildlife. Don't poke the bear, so to speak. On the other hand, these are not particularly the big sharks and so as a result they're feeding primarily on fish and their shape reflects that. They don't shift to a marine mammal dive until they're bigger and teeth become big, broad, serrated teeth. You don't want to bother them. Just because they're small doesn't mean there isn't a big one. What constitutes a small shark. To me a shark is a shark is a hark. Rob said he's comfortable out on his board. Very comfortable on the water. Not everybody is. So if you find yourself in a situation like that, what should you do? Well, sure, if you're out there paddleboarding around and you happen to see a white shark or a big shark in the water, first thing you should do is, wow, I'm lucky to get a chance to see it and enjoy the fact that you're experiencing it. And then the next thing you should do is a, it would be prudent to go in at this point. These are big animals and they're wildlife. They can do whatever they want and might very well come along and knock you off your board incidentally as they're investigating and might be unpleasant for you all around. Unpleasant? I think that's right. But we have been seeing, you know, more shark sightings, it seems like, on both coasts. Right, and I think that's a really good sign. It's indicative of a healthy ecosystem when you have a large number of these top level predators. And so seeing large numbers of sharks means that the ecosystem is rebounding. We're building healthy populations again, so let's view that as a positive and not a detriment at all. You say that if we should happen upon one we should go how lucky are we. Why do you say that? What is it about the great white that fascinates you? Well, I think what's interesting is these are top level predators and so there's not very many of them out there. If you went out to the beach and saw a little bait fish you'd say, wow, I don't care. There's millions of them. When there's only a handful of white sharks out there and you see one you should consider yourself winning the lottery. You got to see it in its natural habitat and I think that's a really positive boost for you. That is one way of looking at it. We will give you that. Hey, good doctor, thank you very much. Appreciate it and your passion. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.