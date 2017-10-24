Robin Roberts presents ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'

Country superstar Luke Bryan shares an intimate look at his life and career in the annual pre-CMA Awards special, airing Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. on ABC.
1:56 | 10/24/17

