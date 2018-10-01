Transcript for 'Rooster & Butch' stars reveal what they look for in entrepreneurs

mcconaughey and Wayne "Butch" Gilliam starring in a new show "Rooster & butch." Self-made millionaires who put entrepreneurs to the test before they agreed to invest. Thanks, TV show, movies. These entrepreneurs got this idea what business should be. They're prepared to give this power point presentation. We want to let them know this ain't business as usual. Business as usual is right. And I was just looking. Looked like you brought your whole family. We have to. I mean, you know, can't leave them home by themself. There they E right there. Like 20 people here. How did you get them to fit down the line like that? Who is in charge? We don't even know. They told us where they wanted to sit. We just didn't what they wanted. That's the way they do us. I love this show. I love this show. The reason I love it because you two you're investing your own money into these companies. So what do you look for before you invest the money before you say yes to this entrepreneur who comes to you for some help? This is butch has always been about the people, always, always, and he -- like he says, tell them, butch. Well, you know, oftentypes people ask us the same question, exactly what are you looking for in this entrepreneur and rooster and I are kind of -- we're not spring chickens anymore so we're looking for someone that, well, you're not a spring chicken. I am. Anyway, we're looking for someone that reminds us of ourselves at an earlier time in our lives. The thing is you just don't say here's your investment. You make people work for it and make them do crazy things. What's the craziest you have ever done to someone before you invested with them. You'll see it tonight. I think we might have gone overboard a little bit. It's overboard for you a little bit. Yeah, I wouldn't have done what the guy did. I mean, you know -- We got to get these people relaxed. You just might see us take a guy up in a helicopter, 10,000 feet, throw him out of it. Let him get his mind cleared on the way down and when he hits the ground, we pick him up and have a talk with him, find out what he's all about. He's only thinking about one thing going down and that's am I going to be alive? That's a mind-clearing experience. I tell you right now, it'll clear something else up too. No, actually it can mess some stuff up. And, butch, you have a brother, 16 years younger than you Matthew mcconaughey. Yeah, that's him. So I know there he is right there. I'm sure you probably baby sat him growing up. And I want to know, are you good at his catchphrase? All right, all right, all right. No, Matt Damon does it better than me. He practicing steadily, butch has one he always uses. Already, already, already. Take it away. I mean, I can't top that. No, you can't stop that. I'm excited. My brother likes him better than me anyway. Don't feel bad. My brother likes everybody better than me. "Rooster & butch" premieres Before we start, I just want to say

