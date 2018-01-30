Transcript for Rose McGowan discusses her deeply personal book 'Brave'

she was one of the first women to stand up to say me too. She is telling her raw and unfiltered story in her new memoir, "Brave" and respond to her as she walked in, ladies and gentlemen. That's what it was. Yeah. Yeah. I Rea it cover to cover. And your take on Hollywood and it goe beyond that. You said this book and your story is bigger than Hollywood. Explain. It's bigger than Hollywood and I wanted to cover that in the documentary "Citizen rose" as well. It's airing tonight actually. It's the other part of the book and then also I have an album that is the other part of the book. It's a three-pronged approach. Three years ago I started this project of I wanted to see if I could make people societally including myself 10% more awesome, really, so rose -- the broad hermesage is about thought and about like looking at things. There are no lobbyists for critical thinking and no lobbyists for bravery. You know, this country has a big no fear -- I've seen the bumper stickers everywhere but I say be brave, do it even if your ankles shake because they will and that's what we talked about. We were talking about it because when you say you're brave, it doesn't mean that you're not scared. It just means you do the scary thing anyway. Because there's no other choice in there's no other choice. The other choice leads to I think lying to yourself and a collective lie really and I think the thing is I grew up in a very unusual way to most people but when I came out of that cult, you if you will, I saw the same language in hoywood. They were doing the same exact thing that they did in the cult and I thought, well, god, they're really spreading misinformation. They call you guys the flyover states. In Hollywood. Flyover states like -- all the suspicions will Hollywood that a lot of people have, they're true. I wish it weren't so. I wish everybody was super awesome but sometimes you got to clean house a little bit and the world and it's not just Hollywood it's just a systemic thing and it's for men and women and. Everyone. Just be free. When I was reading your book and you opened my eyes to some things and one thing you said it's like many of us when we're not -- I'm not in Hollywood. It doesn't affect me and you said, whoa, whoa, you don't realize how Hollywood affects so many of us. Yeah. There was a 2-year-old by that I saw on Facebook and his mom posted it saying isn't this cute and it was cute. This little boy was shooting along with Rambo or like doing every single thing this man was doing timed to a tee and I thought you've just stolen that boy. You just told him what a white male is. There's a lot of Ty that goes on with image and a lot of it is because, you know, if you have one perspective and it's a narrow perspective and it's the same people over and over carrying that all of our voices are not being heard and I do you recognize yourself, women, in movies? Do you see yourself? Do you see yourself? Because I don't see it. And that -- If I'm not seeing it others aren't seeing it but they don't know. They think it was entertain many. I was the thing sent out to make you nervous. If a girl went to the movies, don't you want to be like me meant to turn him on so there are messages and everything counts. I believe every detail counts and that's why I say in the beginning of "Brave," thank you. I take it very seriously that my words will rest in your brain. I really considered that, you know, I really with my work, with the movie "Dawn" which I directed which is so for young women, cautionary tale and anybody about people that are telling you you're not seeing what you're seeing. When I looked at the cover of your book and we -- you know, it's beautiful. Thank you. And that image right there was your hair, you talked about it early on in the book and that's one of the things also, the perception that we have how a woman should look and such. It was important for you to have the cover like that. It was very important for me to have the cover like that and give people privacy. Would wants my stupid face smiling on the cover. Not me. You know, but it was also just, you know, someone at the publishing company said what if people think you have cancer and I said, so. Like they're brave people. I dent know. I think the story is universal. I don't -- what if, okay, but people are so used to doing the what if. How do you know what people think. If I like it, I know I'm not that unique so maybe S else will like it too. Yeah, and because when you were talking about the hair -- because that's also part of it and I had forgotten when we were showing the setup east and from "Charmed" and seeing you with the long hair. Isn't it weird? And different -- yeah, but that was part of -- It was like doing drag as a woman for me and there were so many things and wrong in my life in that life, I couldn't pinpoint -- I thought it was micro things. I thought it was smaller things that were wrong and, in fact, I the entire system that's wrong. Oh, okay. Got it. I can be free. And that was, you know, and I talk about it in the book and I say so many people -- mostly women who can be super misogynistic too, trust, and it's bred into them and I think you're working against your own interests. What do you say to some people who say you're angry, why did you stay in Hollywood? Why didn't you leave? How do you respond? Yeah, because famous people can go out and get a job anywhere, right? Because someone would hire me for what? I did it since I was 14 years old. What other skill set -- this was my job. It wasn't my passion. I happen to be very good at it and also good at tying my show. And you have rose army. That has to mean a lot to you. You're giving them a voice to be able to share their story in yeah. How do you day to people because you have this platform and there's Twitter and social media and quickly how you can own your voice and your story. Don't be afraid to talk to the people in charge. I tweeted at Jeff bezos and I'm sure most would wait five years to get a meeting. Let me tell you a couple of things. It's people have a voice, everybody has a voice and the voice is add it up. What's wrong with being angry? If you're angry, anger covers pain. I don't know if you can truly deal with bane -- like why if they have stages of grief that we all know about anger, sadne sadness, why is it not the same after a sexual assault? Because part of you dies. But we can live, but we don't have to and that's not fair. That's what I'm talking about. You know, in health class they taught me to submit so I wouldn't get killed and I submit get men free of what they're supposed to be because they don't know how to process emotions. Nobody -- who's doing that here? Just be free. Just feel it. It's okay. It won't blow you away. And you can be brave. You can be brave. Thank you, rose. Thank you, rose Mcgowan. Thank you. And she's going to have so much -- she's going on "The view." Hang on, people. She's going to be on "The view" at 11:00 A.M. Eastern on ABC. Thank you very much for being here. I'm here about to have coffee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.