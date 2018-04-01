-
Now Playing: Laurie Metcalf dishes on 'A Doll's House, Part 2,' 'Roseanne' Reboot
-
Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'You Know My Name'
-
Now Playing: Grammy-winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'I'm Getting Ready'
-
Now Playing: Corey Feldman wants to expose alleged predators in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: See 'Roseanne' star actors on EW cover
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon teams up with Octavia Spencer for new project
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Odds of winning dueling jackpots worth over $850M
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross sings Billie Holiday's 'You Go to My Head'
-
Now Playing: Yara Shahidi talks tackling tough topics in new show 'Grown-ish'
-
Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross on important life lessons
-
Now Playing: Dad's dance to Beyonce with daughters has his family in hysterics
-
Now Playing: HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child
-
Now Playing: Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin discusses season 3 of 'Match Game'
-
Now Playing: 'Grown-ish' star talks new show and similarities to her real life
-
Now Playing: Justin Timberlake announces new album, 'Man of the Woods'
-
Now Playing: YouTube star under fire issues emotional apology
-
Now Playing: YouTube star Logan Paul apologizes after posting video showing apparent suicide victim
-
Now Playing: New Year's most memorable moments
-
Now Playing: Georgia, Alabama to face off in college football championship