I'm going to check out the weather. There's a movie coming out, dream team of treadmills who were taking on the big screen in "Rough night." Scarlett Johansson, Kate Mckinnon, Jillian bell and Zoe Kravitz and what happens when a bachelorette party goes not wrong but very wrong. Our Paula Faris sat down with the cast. Party starts now. Ooh. That was bad. We're in an airport. Go, go, get out of here. Reporter: The bachelorette party you don't want to miss. Five best friends plus one dead stripper equals a rough night. He's dead. Ah. Reporter: And endless laughs. I had this nightmare where we had all killed a guy. That is a reality. What, no. Who would you want to play in your bachelorette party. Doesn't have to be anybody here. Beyonce. It would be perfect. I'll say rupaul. Wow. Turns it out yet again. Scarlett. You're going to go with rupaul. I'll go with Tony Bennett. I'd love to just go out to dinner with him. Scarlett, you are obviously running for office in the movie. Who would your running mate be? I guess -- I don't know. I don't know. I guess -- I would say probably Ilana maybe. Wow, wow. We get a lot done. When you got bred and vegemite you got yourself a meal. Was the toughest part about being Australian faking to like veggie might. It is an acquired taste. How do you describe what it tastes like. Like how a crab trap smells. Like you pull up a crab trap from a canal and you let it sit on the dock for about five hours. But, again, you know, people love seafood and so do I and it is -- it's not bad. It has its merits. Hey, babe. Hi, how is it going. This movie is about pulling back the curtain for both men and women. Rely showing you what each sex does when they get together alone or what they could do. Original and working with meme that are very sharp and quick and professional and that's exciting. For "Good morning America," Paula Faris, ABC news, New York. We can't wait to see that. "Rough night" hits theaters

