Transcript for Roy Moore denies sexual misconduct allegations

We turn now to the political crisis back here at home. Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, speaking out denying having a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old. ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Washington with what Moore is saying about that accusation and others. Stephanie, good morning to you. Reporter: Dan and Sara, good morning. A lot of Roy Moore supporters and Moore himself have questioned the timing of the allegations after running a number of campaigns over the years in the state of Alabama. And no accusations of this nature. But keep in mind, this is Moore's first campaign with national exposure and with that comes a whole lot more scrutiny. Roy Moore, the Republican senate candidate is sticking to his guns saying allegations that he molested a 14-year-old girl when he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney aren't true. These allegations are completely false and misleading. Reporter: A report by "The Washington post" Thursday details allegations that the 70-year-old Moore tried to have relationships with several women when they were just 14 to 18 years old and he was in his 30s. Lee Corfman is one of those. Now 53, Corfman tells "The Washington post" Moore took her to his home when she was 14, claiming he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. And that he touched her over her bra and underpants, she says and guided her hand to touch him, as well. In an interview with Sean hannity Moore rejects that claim. I don't know miss Corfman from anybody. I never talked to her, never had any contact with her, allegations of sexual misconduct are completely false. I believe they're politically motivated. I believe they're brought own to stop a very successful campaign and that's what they're doing. Reporter: Overnight his campaign blasting out this e-mail to supporters in an effort to raise money saying, we are in the midst of spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. But hannity asked Moore if he had ever dated underage teens. Moore did not exactly deny it. Not generally, no. If I did, you know, I'm not going to dispute anything but I don't remember anything like that. Reporter: Moore refuses to drop out of the race and some Republicans in Alabama don't want him to. You know, I just -- I just don't believe he's guilty. Reporter: But some senate Republicans are more cautious. I'm not going to be the judge and jury, but, boy, in those allegations are true there's no way he should run or serve in the United States senate. Reporter: Whether or not Moore drops out of the race at this point, his name will still be on the ballot December 12th. Alabama law states a candidate must withdraw at least 76 days before an election in order to be replaced on that ballot. Sara, Dan. Stephanie, thank you. Joining us also from Washington ace ABC news political consultant Matthew dowd. Matthew, good morning to you. I like that ace. Yes, you know, I add it in there for people I especially love. We know how some Republicans as we saw in Stephanie's piece rushing to his defense. What do you as a one-time Republican make of that? Well, I think we've devolved in our politics to a culture where winning is more important than anything else and putting party behind -- putting party ahead of country and principle seems to be what goes on today just to get the victory, just to get the win in the United States senate stow you can pass a tax bill or whatever and the crazy thing about this is here we have Republicans embracing somebody accused of pedophilia but consider it immoral two people of the same sex that fall in love with each other and marry. It's just bizarre. Matt, one of the questions for those Republicans who are disavowing Moore, what options do they have to remove him from the ballot or just ensure he's never actually seated in the senate? Reporter: There's only three options, speak out, obviously, but then if there's two on the ballot and stays the way it is, only option support the Democrat, Doug Jones in the race. The other two options are launch a write-in campaign with a Republican like the incumbent senator strange, launch that campaign, try to get him elected on the ballot or, three, there is some discussion of postponing the election by the Republican governor, postponing it till later or earlier next year and figuring out a way out of this mess. Those fundamentally are the three options. There's been talk about the historical precedent of even if he's elected they could refuse to seat him but that is very rare. Let's talk, though, about president trump's comments in Asia this morning. That he believes Vladimir Putin means it when he says he didn't med until our election. So, is trump essentially saying he trusts Putin more than America's intelligence agencies who have firmly and repeatedly asserted that Russia did, in fact, meddle? Well, it reminds me, Vladimir Putin reminds me of the famous Richard Pryor quote, are you going to believe me or your lying intelligence agencies and I think the problem I think Donald Trump has is he's -- he's compromised by all of these discussions that obviously are being investigated about his relationship with Russia in the course of this. Donald Trump seems to be the guy walking around shawshank prison saying everybody is innocent here and believes Vladimir Putin in the midst of this over nearly every single major intelligence agency in the country but as I say he's in a conflicted compromised position as regards Russia. Okay. Well, Matt, thank you very much.

