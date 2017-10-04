Russia, Iran say US 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syria

The airstrike on the Shayrat airbase with 59 tomahawk missiles sparked an unusual warning from Syria allies Russia, Iran and Hezbollah who said, "From now on we will respond to anyone, including America if it attacks Syria."
2:31 | 04/10/17

Transcript for Russia, Iran say US 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

