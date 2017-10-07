Transcript for Ryan Phillippe talks 20th anniversary of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and new film 'Wish Upon'

thriller "Wish upon" where he plays a dad who gives his daughter a mysterious music box not knowing that it has dark powers. Take a look. I got you a little something, buddy. It's up on your bed. Dad, we talked about this already. You have your space and then there's my space. I found it at this fancy place with Chinese writing. I figure since you're taking Chinese, just consider it an early birthday present. Early birthday present, indeed. Welcome, man. Good to see you. Good to to see you again. This is a fun horror movie like "Healthers" meets "Scream." Shades of "Mean girls" and "The craft." The cool thing about it it's not -- it's scary but it's not gory. It's not like, you know, "Saw" or something. It's a little more fun than that. It'll get your blood pumping. In the movie you may a father to a 17-year-old daughter. You have a 17-year-old daughter. I do. Which is hard to believe because you look 17 yourself. Thanks. So did that help you relate to the character? It absolutely did. It was -- it made it so easy for Joey and I to connect and she's absolutely wonderful. This girl has got a massive career ahead of her and such a sweetheart and so grounded for having been a child actor. She's like cool people. And for your kids, I'm curious, is it weird to see them -- for you -- to have them watch you may a father to someone else. I got to imagine it is to some degree. Thankfully or most of what I've done has been R rated. They haven't seen yet but "Wish upon" is one that they can see and I actually can't wait for them to see it. Are you a scary movie fan? You know, it's not my favorite genre. Growing up I loved like "Poltergeist." I remember that scared the heck out of me and "Exorcist" but I don't go in for "Human centipede" or anything like that. I'm good on that. You know, you're not a stranger to a scary movie because I know what you did last summer, you were in that. Uh-huh. 20 years ago. Oh, god. 20 years ago. So what do you remember about shooting that movie? I remember it was a really exciting time because Sarah Michelle gellar and Fred si Prinz and Jennifer love Hewitt and I were starting our careers out and felt like our first big studio movie. One anecdotal thing I remember from the shooting of it I took my rental car on the beach in North Carolina with Sarah Michelle and got it tuck in a sand dune and had to get it towed out before production realized. But you do a lot of dumb tough when you're young. That's what you remember from the movie, getting tuck in a sand dune. That's how you do it. But that was 20 years ago. Yeah. Now you're on the cover of "Men's fitness." Uh-huh. Like I said you look like you don't age, man. So what is the secret. 90 minute workouts five days a week or -- Yeah, listen, you know as well as I do a lot goes into it but like instead of boring you with the details I have an app released today called the become app that will I have give you the road map of taking care of yourself stays healthy. What supplements you should take and what you should be eating and download that and find out everything. We're looking at the pictures. I got to be honest with you, even the guys are like, whoo. Becoming -- become, so if I did the app and I do everything on it I become like that? Absolutely. Yeah, that's what -- yeah, that's it. Deal. Like you need the help. Like you need the help. I want to become Ryan. That's what's going to happen. Tell you what, man, always great to see you and you've been a good guy and good friend for a long time and the movie "Wish upon" opens nationwide on Friday. Make sure you check it owl and

