New safety belt warning issued for backseat passengers

More
Adults are far less likely to buckle their seat belt when riding in the back seat, according to a new survey from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
2:09 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New safety belt warning issued for backseat passengers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49006374,"title":"New safety belt warning issued for backseat passengers ","duration":"2:09","description":"Adults are far less likely to buckle their seat belt when riding in the back seat, according to a new survey from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. ","url":"/GMA/video/safety-belt-warning-issued-backseat-passengers-49006374","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.