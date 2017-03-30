Transcript for Samsung unveils 'world's most ambitious phone'

Now to the most ambitious phone, Samsung introducing the galaxy s8, their first major smartphone since the crisis over the note 7. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has a closer look. S8 and s8 plus. Reporter: Samsung unveiling its new highly anticipated galaxy s8 phone boasting a larger screen, new iris scanner which lets you unlock the phone by looking at it plus Samsung's version of apple's siri. Coming off a challenging year but they have really stepped up. Reporter: The galaxy s8, Samsung's first launch since pulling nearly 2 million note 7s from the market last year. Started to smoke. Sizzle and burn on the nightstand. Reporter: Flagged by reports of nearly 100 batteries overheating. 13 reports of burns and 47 reports of property damage. Samsung galaxy note 7 phones are not to be charged or powered on during this flight. Reporter: Samsung now seeking to assure customers its new guices are different. We ensure your phone will go through our toughest safety check ever. Reporter: With a new 8-point battery safety check. The tech titan telling ABC news the galaxy s8 is our testament to regaining consumers' trust by redefining what's 30b in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung's legacy. It's not the first time a major company has had to win back the public's trust. Johnson & Johnson successfully navigated the terrain after its tylenol recall and chipotle has recently employed a host of new measures to ensure consumers its food is safe and the phone is already getting strong reviews in the tech community, the next big test is to see how consumers respond. Apple, the biggest competitor, their new iPhone is expected to September and preorders for the galaxy s8 start today. The phones hit store shelves April 212st. Now it's a matter of how consumers respond to this phone. We see they've been forgiving in the past with other products. Thank you, Rebecca. Now Amy with the other top

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.