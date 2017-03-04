Transcript for Sarah Michelle Gellar shares fun family recipes live on 'GMA'

of our vampire slaying actresses Sarah Michelle gellar sharing her favorite dishes from "Stirring up fun with food" and we have some little helpers here. Thank you, guys, for being with us. To help with these great recipes. Welcome, by the way. Thank you. Now 20 years since buffy? Here to make everyone feel old. 20 years. I know, right. I can't get over that. I was 4 when it started so you can all do the math. Yes. And so let's just ask the question. Reboot ever? Oh, gosh. Right? I don't know. You know, I always say this. I don't want to "Godfather3." Like we left it in a good place and the expectations are really high and it would worry me we would ultimately let people down so I don't know. Okay. I think that's a pretty clear answer. Without answering, perfect. And we do love buffy and love your cooking. I didn't realize you are really into it. And it's new for me so my husband went to culinary school and like this great chef so I'm from New York and made -- ? Wait. Your husband -- Our Freddie. Your Freddie. Freddie prinze. I didn't realize he's a chef too. He went to culinary school and I made reservations and I'm also an expert eater but I realize as I had my kids and getting in the kitchen I was missing out on amazing opportunities, fine gross motor sca sca skills and making those moments that are memories they remember forever. And also -- You started out with your first book foodstirs. That's our company, all organic, most premium baking line on the market you can get and it really helped my kids understand what goes into the food and I think a lot of times with kids they think it comes out of a machine or it comes out of that refrigerator and doesn't think about where it grows so getting them involved is a great way to do it. We want to make s'mores. You can eat the s'mores while we make them. This does require a blowtorch. So you don't hold this -- talk to us about how you do it. The idea, soap of what we look at is how we look at it and affects how we taste it. These are in a jar. Great way to serve it. Look how gorgeous. We'll quickly -- for me. Now I'm like a newscaster. We only have 30 seconds. We'll make it fast. Put the mousse in. Okay. Then we'll crump -- want to help me. Crumble some graham crackers. Right? Want to help me? I'm making a mess. The best part is the mess, right? 15 seconds? I'm doing it. It's like -- Layer it in aiyar. It's drishs and then you get to use a blowtorch, moms. On top. Dads too. Mom, dad, no kids. I swear to god I know how to use these. So many fun recipes. You'll spend the rest of the morning eating them. We'll tell you about the book. Fun with food. It's out tomorrow. We'll keep cooking.

