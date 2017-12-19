Transcript for Sarah Palin's son arrested on assault, burglary charges

We begin with new trouble for the Palin family. Her son track arrested and accused of beating up his father during an argument and Sarah Palin frantically calling the police and ABC's linsey Davis is here with the story and, linsey, we're hearing a gun was involved. A gun, good morning to you, Paula. Some tense moments at the Palin household. This family altercation caused Todd to pull out a gun and aim it at his son track but track beat his father so severely he was bleeding with multiple cuts on his head and this morning Sarah Palin's oldest son is behind bars. Police describe a chaotic scene at the family home of the former governor of Alaska and 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin. You know, they say the difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull, lipstick. Reporter: Palin's 28-year-old track an army veteran arrested in wasilla, Alaska, Saturday night on assault and burglary charges. According to court documents obtained by ABC news Sarah Palin called police just after 8:30 P.M. Saying her son was freaking out and was on some type of medication. Charging documents state track Palin went to the house to confront his father, Todd, to get his truck but his father told him not to come in. Todd told police he went to the door with a pistol to protect his family. That's when according to the affidavit, track broke a window and went into the house, got his father on the ground and began hitting him on the head. This scene is a far cry from the portrait of the family depicted in the 2010 reality TV show "Sarah Palin's Alaska." This summer we're setting aside time to spend with family and friends. Reporter: This isn't track's first run-in with the law. In 2016 he was arrested for allegedly hitting the mother of his child. Those charges later dismissed. At the time Sarah Palin suggested her son suffered from PTSD after serving in Iraq. A stress disorder the U.S. Department of veterans affairs says affected between 11% and 20% of Iraq war veterans. I can certainly relate with other families who kind of feel these ramifications of some PTSD and some of the woundedness our soldiers do return with. Reporter: In September of 2014, several family members were allegedly part of a brawl at an Anchorage house party after he allegedly attacked another guest who dated his sister willow. No charges filed. I heard Sarah Palin scream out, you know who we are, don't you? It was like we were just on a Jerry springer episode. Reporter: Track remains in custody for this latest incident, a judge set bail at $5,000. The case will ultimately go to the grand jury. We reached out to the palins for comment but did not hear back. Sounds like he just snapped. Thanks. The mysterious death of a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.