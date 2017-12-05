Transcript for How savvy moms are making money with Instagram

Up to Michael with that. Let him know we're waving back. Moms using soushl media to influence people. Sharing posts with thousands of followers. How can we do it? What if I told you you could make a pretty penny, make a living, just by posting pictures to Instagram. Marketing to moms is big business. Ad agencies, magazine spreads. But Instagram ishanging that. Shea, a Dallas mom of two has over 43,000 followers devoted to her account. You're the creative director, copy writer, photograph E, talent wrangler and the mom. Yes. I do it all. I'm superwoman. I'm like a uniforeign. Reporter: A play on he kids names. The prince and the pea. Reporter: A business? Yes. Lucrative? I would say so. Some in forms of vacations. Hair products. Reporter: The influencer marketing for dummy's book lays out a rate schedule. If your follower count reaches into the hundreds of thousands, they cite a high end of $3,000 per post. For Arkansas mom of four Hannah carpenter, payments from companies come in the form of clothing, furniture, sometimes cash. I don't want to be spammy and accept whatever collaboration, partnership comes along just because it's going to be $100 here, $300 there. I try to be cheesy. Reporter: Her goal? Inspire her audience. I try to find M ajs where reality and inspiration co-exist. Reporter: As advertisers do approach, disclosing sponsorship is a must. As we create a perfect picture for our shoot, when the passion is there, everybody freeze. Sometimes the money follows. We made an Instagram picture. Yes, we did. We got some really good tips from these moms. One thing they said is you have to take a lot of pictures. You have to edit them. That's a lot of work. Next, you have to really engame with your followers. Likes, comments. That's a lot of work. It is. You know this. You have to keep it real. Be authentic. People can really spot a fake. So, it's work. But it's a great job. Especially if you love social immediate Yoo. I'm glad you gave us those tips pip thought, we snap a picture, put it up, we get three grand. Let's try it. That's the best we can do. Jump in. Becky, thank you so much.

