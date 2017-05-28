Behind the scenes at the Indy 500

More
ABC News' Rob Marciano takes you behind the driver's seat of the greatest spectacle in racing.
3:19 | 05/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind the scenes at the Indy 500

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47688341,"title":"Behind the scenes at the Indy 500","duration":"3:19","description":"ABC News' Rob Marciano takes you behind the driver's seat of the greatest spectacle in racing.","url":"/GMA/video/scenes-indy-500-47688341","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.