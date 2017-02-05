Transcript for Behind the scenes at the Met Gala 2017

super bowl, the super bowl of fashion. The met gala. So many stars taking the red carpet here in New York City last night and Jesse, oh, come on. You were there. I got to be there, robin. Unbelievable and what a scene this was. All the celebrities to the athletes and artists, everyone was out to shine last night. I covered a lot of red carpets while working at "Gma" but this was by far the wildest one. ??? the met gala is a night to break all the rules. But this shot, this breaks the very strict no selfie policy inside fashion's biggest event of the year. Snapped by kylie Jenner with sister Kim right in the center and they weren't the only ones breaking and making the rules. Rihanna ruled the night trending on Twitter from the moment she stepped out wearing comme des garcons paying tribute to rei kawakubo, the avante-guard fashion designer who was the focus of this year's blockbuster exhibit. "Vogue" trumpeting her look created from floral fab bricks layered to simulate flower petals saying she shut down the red carpet. I think there is a wonderful interest in fashion and people love to dress up and see glamour and have some fun. Reporter: Priyanka Chopra making headlines for an avant-garde detective in Ralph Lauren. Does it take a long time? It's a trench coat with a belt. With a train to it. Three people to carry it. Reporter: Couples ruling the car get, J. Lo and A-Rod making theirs first appearance together sharing this car ride photo and Serena Williams getting ready to wow in green with her fiance and Katie Holmes designed by her date zac Posen. How would you describe this in one word. Spectacular. I was going to say that. Reporter: And Kerry Washington shimmering in a one of a kind Michael kors. You look incredible. Thank you. It's all his fault. You can blame him. Reporter: You can see the rei kawakubo exhibit at the met through September 4th. Guys. The theme was art of the in between. So what does that mean? I asked Tom Brady that. He said the same thing to me. What does that mean? All the celebrities, everyone in attendance did such a fabulous job. Your personal favorite. I thought that -- I thought Gwyneth paltrow looked fantastic. I'd say her Gisele, Adrianna Lima were great. There were some winners. Yeah. I had a good seat. There were some winners. Not a bad seat in the house. Thanks for being there for us,

