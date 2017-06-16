Transcript for Behind the scenes with Michael Strahan and the 'GMA' team on the '$100,000 Pyramid' set

the scenes look at "$100,000 pyramid." I am proud to be the host of the reboot and this season Lara and Jesse jumped in the hot seat. We got a sneak peek at how they prepared. Your mom had it -- Reporter: It's hilarious. It's nerve-racking. You hit these with the racket. Tennis balls. Yes. Reporter: It's "The $100,000 pyramid" and this season we got some members of the "Gma" family ready to take the stage. Now I'm nervous. Reporter: Both Lara Spencer and Jesse palmer rehearsing for months. I'm going to crush -- no, I'm kidding. I'm nervous. Reporter: First up, Lara Spencer, tennis addict, spunky and not afraid to embarrass herself. This is my 100,000 game face. Ready to climb to the top, Jesse palmer, French bulldog lover, phenomenal orderer of food with some hall of fame hair. Look good. Feel good. Play good. Reporter: And with such high stakes I got in a little facetime to calm their nerves. You know how nervous I am. Oh, my goodness. I don't want to embarrass myself in front of you. In front of me. Don't worry. America is watching. I'm nothing. Good luck, brother. Thanks, big dog. We'll see you. You got this. Reporter: Jesse taking in serious smack talk backstage from his competition actress Wendie Malick. I better win. It's a kind of fruit. Lara working on her secret weapon. That's my game voice. How is it going? Good or terrifying? Reporter: Ready to take on her competition NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. What do you have on your mind right now. Words. Reporter: Now for the final $100,000 round. We'll find out if our "Gma" gamers win contestants the big bucks. ??? Now, Lara and Jesse, we can't give anything away but did you find it was easier or harder than on TV. I think it was harder. Nerve-racking having the audience and Michael there. I practiced and had my brother come over the night before with cards and we actually went through them for like a couple of hours. And Kelly, my producer found me the old board game and I studied. We took it very seriously, Michael. Wanted to look good for the "Gma" family. I can't wait to see who cops out on top. Lara and Jesse's show -- You have to come on. Okay, maybe next season. Lara and Jesse's show air this summer. You can see Michael host "The $100,000 pyramid" Sunday nights at 10:00, 9:00 central right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.