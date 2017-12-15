-
Now Playing: Free Shipping Friday: What to Know
-
Now Playing: Amazon Offers Free Shipping Without Having to Pay for Prime
-
Now Playing: Disney CEO Bob Iger announces Fox deal
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney Co. to acquire parts of 21st Century Fox Inc.
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of delays in holiday shipping
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old YouTube star toy reviewer reportedly makes $11M
-
Now Playing: CEO of La Colombe coffee: 'I don't want this tax cut'
-
Now Playing: Co-founder of RxBar on 'Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis'
-
Now Playing: Inside look at how diamonds are cut
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Sandberg warns of #MeToo backlash
-
Now Playing: CVS agrees to buy health insurance titan Aetna
-
Now Playing: Interview with the founders of WinIt app
-
Now Playing: Explainer: The history of bitcoin
-
Now Playing: Barbara Corcoran of 'Shark Tank' breaks down whether to buy or rent
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday was biggest shopping day in US history
-
Now Playing: Biggest Cyber Monday savings
-
Now Playing: Biggest booms and busts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
-
Now Playing: Shoppers wait in lines for Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Amazon insider reveals hottest Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Over $1.5 billion spent online on Thanksgiving, data shows