Transcript for How to score the biggest deals on Amazon Prime Day

Here in the big board if you're a fan of Black Friday, cyber Monday, you might want to have your credit card ready tonight. The third annual Amazon prime day kicking off just hours from now. Thousands of discounts and Lisa Lee Freeman is here with how to get the most for your money and here we go. A few hours, it's all these things coming out. What stood out to you most. 50% off the echo. 90%, 40% off gaming pcs and 20% off select tcl TVs. A 55 inch for just $400 coming up. Big day of deal. A lot of people want to put it in their shopping cart, okay, but do you have suggestions. First of all if you're not a prime member sign up. You can get a 30-day free trial and cancel in 30 days. Download the Amazon app. You'll see previews of deals all day long and there will be Dees every five minutes or so, keep up on the action and make sure you don't miss out on those deals and finally what you want to do, have an Amazon enabled device be sure to ask Alexa, Alexa enabled device, be sure to ask Alexa to make sure you have all the deals. There will be exclusive deals on those devices and do a final price check before you check out to make sure that that particular deal you're going after really is the Best Buy because prices are going to be moving really fast all day long. Alexa, do I have the best deals? Right, Alexa. Okay, Walmart and other big retailers are not joining. Google is not sitting B idly. Google chrome cast video bundle for $99.99 on Ebay so check all the websites. Even though they haven't announced the big sales going up against Amazon they'll have good deals. If you have your heart set on certain things and you can't buy it right now, Black Friday is just a short four months away. Always another deal. Thank you so much.

