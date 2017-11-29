Transcript for Search intensifies for missing Florida teen and soccer coach

Back now with that certain for a Florida teen who went missing with a 27-year-old soccer coach from her high school. The pair was last spotted in Georgia. The FBI is now a part of the investigation and ABC's linsey Davis is back with the story. Good morning again, Michael. The Florida department of law enforcement has issued a missing child alert. The teen's parents say they are counting the minutes until they hear from their daughter and say she left behind her car, a cell phone and the man she's believed to have disappeared with, they say they considered him a family friend. This morning a Florida family is desperate to hear from their teenage daughter missing since Sunday morning. Let somebody know you're safe. Reporter: 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina is believed to have climbed out of her bedroom window Saturday night, her cell phone was left behind, all the data erased. It gets scarier and scarier as a parent. Reporter: Police say they have confirmed she is with this man, 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez. After they were spotted at this gas station withdrawing cash on Sunday. Rodriguez works as the head soccer coach for the boy's team at her high school. The father, head coach of the girls team brought him in last year. Now her dad says he's shocked saying he came highly recommended by other parents. I texted him first that morning, hey, have you heard anything or talked to anybody that knows and I haven't heard anything. When I call his phone, it goes to -- I can't get ahold of him. He is a family friend. We've known him for several years through the soccer and school and everything. Reporter: Authorities say there was no sign Frisina would leave with Rodriguez. Caitlyn has a current boyfriend who also is just beside himself because they were -- everything was fine. There were no indicators that there was an issue and now she's just taken off. Reporter: They now believe the two may be heading north. We just want them to contact their families and come home. Reporter: The story is reminiscent of one that gripped the nation last spring when 15-year-old high school student Elizabeth Thomas disappeared with her 50-year-old teacher tad Cummins. The pair captured on surveillance cameras as they made their way from Tennessee to a remote cabin in California. Her family never lost hope. Please come home to us. Reporter: After 39 days authorities rescued Thomas and took Cummins into federal custody. He pleaded not guilty awaiting trial. In Florida, Caitlyn's parents are holding out hope that their ordeal will come to an end much sooner. We miss you, pumpkin and we love you. And we want to hear from you. Reporter: The Columbia county school district released this statement with regard to Rodriguez saying the employee has been suspended and will be restricted from any contact with students. Police say they believe the two may be traveling in a red Mercury sable with Florida plates so they're asking people to be on the lookout for them, may be heading to New York or Canada. Seems like they prepared and planned this for awhile. We'll be right back.

