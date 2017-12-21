Transcript for Security tightened across the US ahead of Christmas

Back here at home law enforcement is taking extra steps amid chilling threats online. Millions of Americans on the move for the holiday season. Pierre Thomas is in Washington with the alert being sent out. Pierre, good morning. Reporter: Tom, good morning. Overnight the department of homeland security, the FBI preparing to remind Americans to be on alert. Federal law enforcement officials working on a new video which should be released soon encouraging vigilance. A draft of a dhs/fbi script says in part, as you travel, shop and gather to celebrate the holiday season, we ask you to stay alert. You play a critical role in keeping our nation and our neighborhoods safe. Even though there is no credible safe law enforcement officials are on guard and that recent vehicle attempt and attempted bombing in New York City. One source telling us New York City would-be bomber was motivated to attack times square during the Christmas season because of ISIS' call for holiday terror and just days ago they sent posters depicting the Washington national cathedral on fire with a threat against new York as well saying, wait for us, we meet in Christmas in new York soon. Thank you. Amy. Millions of Americans are on the move this morning heading

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.