Transcript for Sen. Al Franken accuser speaks out about groping allegation

George, as president trump defends Moore's sexual misconductallegations, on capitol hill others. Senator Al Franken facing a second accuser who spoke exclusively with ABC news this morning. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas. You sat down with her That's right. We just wrapped up that interview moments ago. This mother of three tells me she's speak out publicly because she wanted the first accuser to be believed and let her know she's not alone. I was surprised and kind of wondering like did that really just happen? Reporter: For the first time on camera 33-year-old Lindsay Menz is detailing how she says senator Al Franken violated her when they took this photo together at the Minnesota state fair. You're going to take a photo with senator Franken. What happens? So my husband steps away from us to take the photo. I stand next to senator Franken and he pull me in toward him and moves his hand to my butt. And you thought. I was shocked. Reporter: In a statement Franken, a Democrat saying I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people. And I certainly don't remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected. Menz's story comes days after radio host Leeann tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed her and took this photo groping her while the two were working together on a USO tour. The Minnesota senator has apologized to tweeden and said he welcomes an ethics investigation but says he is not resigning. Last night -- Reporter: This as an ethics investigation is under way into sexual harassment allegations against representative John Conyers, the longest serving member of the house and a civil rights icon. Buzzfeed reporting two different women accused the Detroit congressman of sexual misconduct. In the first case Conyers reached a settlement with a former employee who said he repeatedly asked for sexual favors. During one everyone counter the woman told buzzfeed Conyers insisted she come to his hotel room and, quote, just cuddle up with me and caress me before you go. Buzzfeed reporting the case ended with a confidentiality agreement in exchange for a settlement of more than $27,000. The payout money coming from Conyers' congressional budget. In that case Conyers says he expressly and vehemently denied the allegations. The second involving his longtime scheduler. In court documents obtained by ABC news, the woman accused representative Conyers of lingering touches. Repeatedly rubbing her shoulders and blowing kisses at her. But the former employee dropping her case after a judge rejected her request to seal the case to protect privacy. Now, this morning the Detroit free press is calling on Conyers to resign. As for Franken, 36 current and former cast and crew from "Snl" have signed a letter supporting him. The statement starts with, what Al did was stupid and foolish but they go on to write, after years of working with him, we would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior and mention our sincere appreciation that he treated each of us with the utmost respect and regard. The second accuser you just spoke to, does she believe he should resign? Well, she doesn't live in Minnesota anymore so that's for the voters to decide. She said there was another politician at that same event. When she asked for a photo the politician said is it okay if I put my arm around you and checked if with her husband. The complete opposite of Al Franken. New video showing a north

