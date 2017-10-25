Transcript for Sen. Flake speaks out on Trump, re-election decision

Now let's bring in Jeff flake joining us from the capitol. Thanks for joining us. Boy, you've heard the white house. Sarah Sanders calls your speech petty. Steve Bannon, an ally of the president, another day, another scalp and the ap is privately taking credit for forcing you and corker out of the senate. Have you been given victory from retiring? I don't know if you can put it like that. I couldn't run the campaign that I wanted to run and win in this kind of Republican party. So I guess the president does deserve credit if you want to call it that. So what happens next? You say it's time for our complicity and accommodation of the unacceptable to end. Right. Bob corker aside, are your Republican colleagues now in the senate being complicit by staying silent? No, a lot of my colleagues have spoken out and I think a lot more will. What I tried to say in the speech is the longer we wait, the more we basically normalize this kind of behavior and these kind of politics and we can't do that. We just can't. We've gone nine months into the administration, those of us who hoped for a pivot I think agreed now it's just not going to come and so it's up to us to stand up and say this is not acceptable. Are words enough, though, senator? What should you and your colleagues be doing? Well, certainly if the president proposes policies, if he acts on some of the threats he's made, for example, to go after the press, to go after the licenses of some of the networks that have been critical, then certainly we act. So on policy if we must but certainly just to speak oil against the tweeting and the behavior that just isn't becoming and is beneath the office of the president. It seems like as you say a lot of your colleagues may agree with you privately. Some are speaking out as well but there's a pretty prevalent view the party has to stick together to get tax kits and I guess my question is, is that prize worth the price? Well, I talk in the book I wrote earlier about the bargain that we seem to have struck on many of these issues and I think there is a risk if we continue to just ignore behavior that we shouldn't ignore and when the president is challenging norms that have been with us for a long time, particularly in the international realm, these have long-lasting imply indications that we simply shouldn't ignore. And on that tax bill like senator corker will you oppose it if it increases the deficit? Is that one of your principles, one of the dictates of your conscience? I'm a supply citer. I believe tax cuts produce economic growth so you might have some short-term deficits but I'm not an uncomfortabled supply citer and I am extremely concerned about our looming debt and our deficit and so we're going to have to look at the package and see what it does. Finally how about the future of your fight against president trump. Where does it go next? Are you open to challenging him in 2020? That's a long way away. I'm focused on my next 14 months in the senate, making sure that we get some good policy, there are some things that I want to accomplish in the short term, certainly myself and senator Tim kaine are pushing an authorization for use of military force. There's there DACA issue we need to do and broader immigration policy. So I'm going to focus on those things. But not ruling out a challenge in 2020. You know, that's a long time away. And we'll deal with that when it comes to it. Senator flake, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you.

