Transcript for Senate GOP adds Obamacare mandate repeal to tax plan

Republican senators now united against him as they push hard for their tax bill and Mary Bruce tracking it. Another shot at repealing the key part of Obamacare in this tax bill. Reporter: George, this is a risky move as part of their tax bill, senate Republicans are now aiming to repeal the Obamacare mandate that all Americans have insurance or pay a fine. Now, Republicans we've seen them try this before. And fail. But the president wants to give this another go repealing the mandate could help them save more than $300 billion but it could also leave 13 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade. We're already seeing some Republicans raise concerns about what this could mean especially for your premiums but the big question is their desire to pass tax reform will that outweigh these concerns? They're making the middle tax cuts temporarily awe but this looks like this me too movement may about to hit home. That hearing yesterday where a member of congress, a female member said at least two of her colleagues have been investigated for sexual harassment. Yeah, George, female members of congress led by Jackie Speier shining a spotlight on this saying it is a very big problem. Yesterday congresswilliam Speier accused two of her fellow colleagues of misconduct and sexual harassment. Now they want to overhaul the process to report and file complaints about this kind of behavior and we did see yesterday, George, the speaker of the house saying he wants to now move for mandatory anti-harassment training. Have to believe we'll hear more from capitol hill. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.