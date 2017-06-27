9 senior citizen couples renew their vows at their senior care center

More
Love was in the air at Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina, on June 22 as nine couples renewed their vows.
1:02 | 06/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9 senior citizen couples renew their vows at their senior care center
Love is not. More days in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48309272,"title":"9 senior citizen couples renew their vows at their senior care center","duration":"1:02","description":"Love was in the air at Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina, on June 22 as nine couples renewed their vows.","url":"/GMA/video/senior-citizen-couples-renew-vows-senior-care-center-48309272","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.