{"id":48309272,"title":"9 senior citizen couples renew their vows at their senior care center","duration":"1:02","description":"Love was in the air at Carolina SeniorCare in Lexington, North Carolina, on June 22 as nine couples renewed their vows.","url":"/GMA/video/senior-citizen-couples-renew-vows-senior-care-center-48309272","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}