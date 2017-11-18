Transcript for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's fairy-tale wedding

Ext1 underline ??? "Pop news," Adrienne is here. What's popping? ??? Tale as ole as time ??? ? What is that? You have an amazing voice. We are getting ready. I'm in the mood for our first pictures of Serena Williams. "Beauty and the beast" themed wedding. Alexis Ohanian. She's a beast on the court and kills it and obviously this stunning bride but they gave us these pictures from "Vogue." Serena krading their baby in her arms. Great picture. Some appearing on "Vogue's" website. It was "Beauty and the beast" style decor and Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and, of course, some of her fellow tennis friends on the guest list. I love their love story and they're a gorgeous couple. Jay-Z through in. He made sure to be there. Happy, happy trails to the couple. Happy trails. George Clooney. I couldn't think of the right word. Thank you for calling me out, Paula Faris. Okay. I thought it was fun. Ignore them. Okay. I missed you Adrienne. Thank you. George Clooney returning to TV and gained fame on "E.R." He left to purr see a successful film career. He did that "Suburbicon" movie. He wasn't in "21 jump street". "Ocean's eleven" enparamount saying he'll direct and star in a miniseries adaptation of "Catch-22." Clooney will play colonel katcart played by martin balsam back in the movie version in 1970 directed by Mike Nichols. Oh, my goodness. The great Mike Nichols. Clooney is no stranger to directing. He just directed "Suburbicon" starring Matt Damon. Our boss, cupcakes. The actual day happy birthday to Mickey mouse all celebrating this week at "Gma" but today is the actual birthday. He came on the scene in "STE "Steamboat Willie" in 1928. The new short debuts on Disney channel with girlfriend or I like to say love of his life Minnie belling out a tune. ??? Happy birthday happy birthday to super duper guy ??? ??? happy birthday happy birthday he's the apple of my eye ??? So sweet. Mickey mouse shorts air every half hour on the channel and special events at Disney parks today. They have the same birthday. Yeah. Let's not question that at all. He was created from -- she was created from his rib. They have the same -- Guys, this is a big deal. Here's one way to have I Thanksgiving feast on a bun. Chef Andy d'amico. Come on down. You are one of the people -- no, actually you are the person who creates all these great recipes. What's on this burger. Start with stuffing that we mix with all natural ground Turkey. And then we top it with onions, Turkey gravy, cheddar cheese. Oh, wow. Sweet potato chips. Of course, you have to have sweet potatoes. Cranberry relish and mix it with mayonnaise. Like stuffing is what it tastes like. I feel I'll have a response bigger than Paula Faris. This is a seven -- Seven napkin. Five each. We didn't bring 25 each. You put Thanksgiving on a bun and appreciate it. Thank I, chef. See you. Delicious, thank you, Adrienne. Great "Pop news." Paula, so glad having you back. I'm not coming back tomorrow. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

