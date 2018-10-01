Transcript for Serena Williams opens up about her harrowing medical scare following an emergency cesarean section

Want me to introduce this piece. You know me so well. Serena Williams is opening up about her medical ordeal after giving birth and suffered serious complications and we have the first look rat her story. Reporter: When she gave birth to Olympia it seemed like the natural conclusion to an easy pregnancy. That was amazing. ??? Just another day in the neighborhood ??? Reporter: But this morning, in the February issue of "Vogue," the queen of the courts is revealing the dramatic story behind the birth of her daughter and life as a new mom. Williams saying she had to deliver baby Olympia by emergency c-section in September saying the moment her new daughter was laid on her chest was an amazing feeling and then everything went bad. After feeling short of breath, a ct scan revealed that Williams had a pulmonary embolism and other blood clots which set off coughing fits that burst her c-section incision. She then had to have additional surgery to correct and prevent more clots from forming. The whole time Williams and her now husband keeping her condition private even as they shared quick glims of their new baby girl online. So we're leaving the hospital after we had a lot of complications but look who we got. We got a baby girl. Reporter: Williams says after arriving home she was bedridden for six weeks. And making the aucodjustment to being a mom. The 36-year-old saying no one talks about the low moments, the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I broke down I don't know how many types. Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane. Wait a minute. Reporter: But now Williams says she's almost back at full strength showing off her moves in this new video for "Vogue." Embracing life as a new wife and mom. And hoping to return to compete in March. How about those moves? How about those moves? Dr. Jen Ashton is here to talk about this. People need to understand this. This is not a manicure or haircut. One of the most common surgeries and the vast majority everything goes smoothly but depending on whether it's an emergency or crash section whether it's routine, whether it's elective depending on the hospital, the stage in pregnancy, there can be complication rates, data has shown as high as 30% and I want to be clear, these can be very minor complications or these can be major or life-threatening and when you take a look at this list of economy indications bleeding which can be in terms some cases hemorrhage, infection, both in the uterus and in the skin incision, damage to internal organs like the bladder, bowel, blood clots in the leg, tore sso. But these things do happen and they can happen to an elite athlete. They can happen to Ang everyday woman regardless of the doctor or anything else. We saw in the setup piece she has had issues blood clotting. How could that possibly have been a factor. Let's do a little deeper dive on a pulmonary embolus. Certain risk factors that we know about, being pregnant is a major risk factor, having pelvic surgery, being immobilized. Someone with a past history is at greater risk in the future. What's going on, if you imagine this as your blood vessel, the vaporfl veins, if this dislodge, travels to the heart, the lungs, it can range from a minor issue with breathing or it can be fatal because this actually clogs up the blood vessels in the lung and the heart can't beat against that, the blood can't get oxygenation then you require blood thinning medications and that can cause complications if given in the immediate post operative poured. Plumbing. You mentioned about elite athlete. Doesn't matter. Being a momma is not easy. I said it before. Pregnancy and childbirth are athletic events. That doesn't mean an elite athlete can breathe through. I've delivered over 1500 baby, it's rare, rare that I see a mother who goes through it without any kind of challenge so, again, does she have resources that other people do, yes, but it is difficult and you have to be patient with yourself. It's wonderful that she's being so revealing in this issue. Absolutely. And when we saw her moves, did you see her busting those moves? Yep. She's going to be back on the court before we know. We're glad she and her baby are doing well and the February issue of "Vogue" hits newsstands next Tuesday, January 16th.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.