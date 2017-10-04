Transcript for Sergio Garcia wins the Masters in sudden-death playoff

Thank you, Amy. Now to that dramatic moment at the masters with Sergio Garcia taking home his first major title at 37 and T.J. Holmes, you got all the latest details. Hey, stra, we got to remember, this guy was the European Tiger Woods when he came on the scene as a golf phenom as a teenager. We didn't think it would take 20 years until his major victory count got up to one. After so many years, once and for all for Sergio. Reporter: Golf's most famous bridesmaid finally became the bride. Sergio. Reporter: Sergio Garcia first joined the tour in 1999. But 18 years later at the age of 37 he was still hunting for his very first PGA major win gaining a reputation as a man who gets very, very close but no cigar. As the field at Augusta win noted down to Sergio and Justin rose a nervousness swept through the crowd. Was the Spaniard on course to blow it again after missing this putt down the final stretch at 16. 17. And on 18 to win it. No. He hung it out. A sudden death playoff ensued. But when rose sent his drive straight into the magnolias, Garcia sat squarely in the driver's seat to win that green jacket. After so many years once and for all for Sergio. Reporter: Sergio fiancee Angela rushed to greet him set to marry in July. Many credit the 31-year-old with helping Sergio's determination. Ah. Working his whole life to win a major. Gets engaged, going to get married, boom, he's a winner. I didn't know where you were going with that. That simple, guys. Really? I was a little worried. I saw that look on your face. Where are you going? Got to go quickly to rob

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.