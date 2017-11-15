Transcript for Sessions denies he misled Congress on contacts with Russian officials

attorney general Jeff sessions in the hot seat grilled over what he knew about the trump campaign's Russia contacts and whether he told the truth in previous testimony. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. It was a contentious hearing with Democrats on the attack and sessions pushing back hard. I had a meeting with the Russian ambassador, yes. Exactly the opposite answer you gave to the U.S. Senate so again either you're lying to the U.S. Senate or lying to the U.S. House of representatives. Well -- Reporter: Jeff sessions defiant, at times indignance at the suggestion that he lied to congress. I will not accept and reject accusations that I have ever lied. That is a lie. Reporter: Just last month, sessions testified that he never knew of any communications between Russian operatives and the trump campaign. I'm not aware of those activities. And I wasn't and am not and I don't believe they occurred. Reporter: But those activities discussed in that March 2016 meeting with sessions then candidate Donald Trump and former trump foreign policy adviser George papadopoulos who said he had connects who could arrange talks between trump and Vladimir Putin. Papadopoulos has since pled guilty to lying to the FBI. Sessions said he had forgotten about that meeting only recalling it Ahmed press reports. There are reports you shut George down when he proposed that meeting with Putin. Is this correct, yes or no? Yes. I pushed back. Reporter: His answer to how he could forget a meeting like that -- It was a brilliant campaign I think in many ways but it was a form of chaos every day from day one. Reporter: Sessions said although his answers have changed one fact remains true. He was only trying to con vain he was never part of never knew of any attempts to co-collude with the Russians to impact the election. Guys. Okay, but many others will be weighing in with Robert Mueller and what they said. They will. To the attorney as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.