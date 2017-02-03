Sessions met twice with Russian ambassador, despite denial

More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential election season, the Department of Justice confirmed. Sessions later did not disclose those discussions when questioned under oath.
3:18 | 03/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sessions met twice with Russian ambassador, despite denial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45851763,"title":"Sessions met twice with Russian ambassador, despite denial","duration":"3:18","description":"Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential election season, the Department of Justice confirmed. Sessions later did not disclose those discussions when questioned under oath.","url":"/GMA/video/sessions-met-russian-ambassador-denial-45851763","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.