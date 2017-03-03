Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigation

More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will have nothing to do with any investigations involving the 2016 campaign including Russia's alleged effort to influence the election.
3:06 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45881646,"title":"Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigation","duration":"3:06","description":"Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will have nothing to do with any investigations involving the 2016 campaign including Russia's alleged effort to influence the election.","url":"/GMA/video/sessions-recuses-russia-investigation-45881646","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.