Severe weather, flooding hit North Carolina

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest weather and temperatures across the nation.
0:47 | 04/26/17

Now to the flooding in north Carolina. A new storm that's bringing severe weather to the middle of the country. And ginger zee is track it Al welcome back, ginger. Thank you, Michael. The wettest April day on record for Raleigh. That's what made you look at pictures like this. The aerials are amazing to see. Unfortunate to see, as well. Numbers up to ten inches of rain that fell over a couple of days not just there, in parts of Virginia, where that road is crushed. What's happening. Dallas area, hit hard with severe thunderstorms. Oklahoma overnight with the big hail coming through. Today, the risk area stretches from St. Louis back through Louisiana. Monroe, Shreveport. Southern Arkansas in the area that could see rough weather. Thank you, ginger. Amy joins us at the desk with the oh top stroirs.

