Transcript for Shark attack survivor describes how she escaped

incredible story, a mother surviving a great white shark attack and now she and her boyfriend who helped save her are speaking out for the first time in an ABC news exclusive with Nick watt. That's all that was left. Reporter: Teeth marks, that's what a ten-foot great white will do to a wet suit. Someone got bit by a shark. Are they still in the water? Yes, they're gragging them out right now. Somehow Leeanne Ericson survived and with their boyfriend they're telling their story for the first time. It was a beautiful day, sun was shining. Dolphins were jumping out of the water. Reporter: Saturday evening, April 29th this year, San Onofre beach, California, family birthday and they're in the water less than a football field from shore on his surfboard. I start to turn to paddle for the wave and Leeanne screams behind me. I felt it grabbed me. Reporter: That's how great whites hunt, drown the prey, then eat. I just remember thinking about my kids and him and then trying to push the shark off of me and I just started digging at what -- you know I felt like I was digging at a cup of Jell-O. That was the shark's eye? Yeah. We assume. Reporter: Her thigh and back side bitten down to the bone. She was completely gray color that looked like she was already dead. Reporter: Somehow they made it nearly to shore on dusty's board. Nine weeks in the icu and eight operations later Leeanne is defying the odds. So how much does it cost to get bitten by a shark? Millions. My antibiotics alone were like $36,000. Wouldn't even cover what funds we raised. Reporter: Her mom has set up a go fund me page. Has insurance but they are still deep in the hole. It's brought you closer you think. Yeah, he saved my life. I mean -- That's a lot of points in the bank. I would have done it for you too, buddy. Reporter: Dusty is back in the water, Leeanne has a ways to go physically and mentally before she's ready. For "Good morning America," Nick watt, ABC news, San Diego. If you watch our "Gma" wake-up call you know which one would have jumped in to do the same thing. I got to say, very quick thinking on her part. And quick thinking on your part to change the subject.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.