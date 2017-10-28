Transcript for Simon Cowell hospitalized after reportedly fainting and falling down stairs

Adrienne, Adrienne, did you do something different with your hair? They did. Kelly my hairstylist did a little wide swoop. A swoop. Rob and I are always talking about a side swoop. I think it works better own Adrienne. Thanks for the compliments. I really love Simon Cowell. I don't know why. There's something about the guy when I heard about the news I was concerned recovering at home after a trip to the hospital. The x-factor boss had an accident at his London mansion. He fainted, fell down the stairs. His represent telling people he couldn't sleep so he was trying to get a glass of hot milk. This is the danger of living in a mansion. Yes, well he fell apparently down the stairs getting that glass of milk. He was removed from his home on a stretcher. "People" reporting his partner flew from New York to check on him. He was scheduled for a live taping of "X factor" tonight on the network but some reports say he'll still miss that appearance. Hope he's feeling better over the weekend. "People" m"gazine covered over four decades of outstanding celebrity moments. Now they're all available in one place, "People: The 100 best celebrity photos." Andrew winning captured this picture of Bjork in the swan dress. Before lady gaga in the meat dress there was Bjork in the swan dress, right? Good analogy. I can't believe we have to explain this. She's iconic. If you're in high school you might not even know how to spell Bjork. Remember when Kanye did that collaboration with Paul and he had to explain who Paul was. Learn your history, people. Anyway, the photographer Harvey Vincent captured this picture of dolly parton. I love this photo. This one of Joan Crawford accepting the Oscar from her bed for "Mildred pierce" and this one from Robert Trachtenberg. That's a little freaky. It's art. It's art. Creepy art. Any woman who's ever purchased a wig or weave does not think that's creepy. I'm just telling you. And now I've put all my business out there. Forget the Rachel. I'm all about the side swoop. Thank you. Swooping. This is not a wig. Daydreaming leads us to believe you're not focused but a new study says people whose minds tend to wander score higher on intelligence and creativity. That's good. Researchers used brain scans on participants and asked them to focus on fix points for five-minute periods. This is where we take the group I.Q. Test live on TV. I don't buy that at all. Did you say something? Let me tell you what I'm thinking about right now. I'm thinking about food. I know y'all are hungry. Let's bring in the chef from the Westin in times square. This is -- we have the thousand dollar apple iPhone X and now the,000 bagel. We have lovely white truffles, they come from ity. A little gold leaves, riesling jelly with goji by berry. Does anybody actually order them. We start selling it November 1st till December 15th have it for sale. It's a thousand dollars but all the proceeds go to the holy apostles soup kitchen. Breakfast for champions but it's a tax write-off. Get a gold bagel. Also the ten-year anniversary because this first came on the scene in 2007? Yes, originally came there. Since then we began media asking about it so on the ten-year anniversary we decided to bring it back and -- Go big. I was skeptical until you told me the proceeds go to a soup kitchen. That's really good. Thanks, chef. Great "Pop news" and see you back here tomorrow.

