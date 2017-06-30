3 simple hacks for common summer problems

Good Housekeeping's Lori Bergamotto appears live on "GMA" to show three fixes for cleaning sand out of your car, keeping linens wrinkle free, and preventing hair from turning green by chlorine.
3:52 | 06/30/17

