The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was first to welcome the new year.

New Year around the world: Pacific nations welcome 2025

LONDON -- The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first country to ring in 2025, with its 133,500 citizens celebrating the new year at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Micronesian nation was soon followed into 2025 by the Chatham Islands in New Zealand at 5:15 a.m. ET.

Most of the rest of New Zealand crossed the International Date Line at 6 a.m. The islands of Tokelau, Samoa, Tonga and parts of Antarctica were among those joining the party shortly after.

Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand's capital Wellington and its largest city of Auckland -- both located on the country's North Island -- welcomed 2025 at 6 a.m. ET. Fireworks lit up the Auckland skyline as massed crowds watched.

Sydney, Australia

Residents of the western Australian city of Sydney enjoyed a fireworks display three hours ahead of midnight local time, which will be at 8 a.m. ET.

The famed Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House provided a familiar backdrop for New Year revellers in the country's largest city.