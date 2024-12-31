South Korea plane crash: Officials investigate over 100 Boeing aircraft in operation

The Jeju Air crash on Sunday killed 179 of the 181 people aboard the plane.

In the wake of the deadly plane crash in South Korea on Sunday, officials are now investigating similar aircraft models that are operating in airports around the country.

Jeju Air Flight 2216 was landing at Muan International Airport around 9 a.m. local time when the plane went off the runway and crashed into a wall.

There were a total of 175 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737, which had taken off from Bangkok, Thailand.

A total of 179 people aboard the flight were killed, with two flight attendants -- a man and a woman -- being the only survivors of the crash.

Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, Dec. 29, 2024. Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

As of Tuesday morning local time, officials were continuing to identify the victims of the crash, with the remains of four individuals being transported to their respective families for funeral.

Authorities are conducting a full investigation into over 100 aircraft that are the same model, B737-800. The planes are currently operating in six local airlines, officials said.

The investigation includes reviewing the maintenance history of the engines, landing gears and the aircraft's operation records.

"There are no plans to suspend operations, but they will examine those parts once more and check them thoroughly during the inspection process," said Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air's Management Support Division.

Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing are investigating the crash.

The Muan International Airport runway will be closed for the investigation until Jan. 7, officials said.

Workers operate at the site of an aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2024. Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

The two flight attendants who survived the crash were recovering at separate hospitals in Seoul on Monday, according to the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.

Neither survivor had life-threatening injuries, the ministry said, adding that both had awoken in the hospital without a clear recollection of what had happened after they heard a blast during the landing.

The man, who was identified only by his surname Lee, was receiving treatment for fractures in an intensive care unit. He was alert and speaking with medical staff, Ju Woong, director of the Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, said at a press conference on Monday.

"[Lee is] fully able to communicate," Woong added. "There's no indication yet of memory loss or such."

The woman, a 25-year-old flight attendant named Koo, was also recovering, though not in intensive care, according to hospital staff and officials, as well as the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.