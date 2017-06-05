Transcript for Two sisters abandoned at birth meet for the first time

Our ratings -- now to a family reunion more than four decades in the maikel. Erielle reshef has the emotional story of how they finally found one another. Hi. Reporter: It's a reunion decades in the making. Full of raw emotion. Donna and Vanessa, two sisters embracing for the first time after a lifetime apart. I did question how someone could leave a baby that was just born on the side of the road and a dirty rag in the middle of winter. Known as foundlings adopted into loving families in separate states. ABC affiliate station WJLA in D.C. Credited with bringing them together after sharing why song's story one year ago linking her with investigator Angela Trammell. It's rewarding to give them that gift of identity. You have a full sibling. I'm like this is a joke. Reporter: Trammell tracing Wysong's parents and later tracking down her sister, Vanessa. It's a lot to take in. It is. Reporter: The women now in their 40s building on a sisterly bond they never knew existed. And since their reunion the sisters have decided to move their families to the same city. They've also learned they have a brother and have since reunited with their brother as well. So, big family reunion, an amazing story That's great. Thank you for that. That's the beauty of family. It doesn't matter if you have seen one another for years, you just pick up. A connection. Start fighting right away. Good to see you. Coming up a newly crowned

