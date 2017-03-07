Transcript for Plus-sized model speaks out after confronting a body-shamer on a plane

Now to our "Gma" cover story, the plus size model speaking out this morning after she confronted her own body shamer who was in the seat next had her on a flight. She confronted him on camera about what he was saying to her and that confrontation, her message resonating with a lot of people and Mara schiavocampo has the latest on that. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Good morning. This story getting a lot of attention. She says even though she paid for extra room to accommodate her size a fellow passenger was not too happy about sitting next to her and made that abundantly clear so she shared the entire experience with her social media following. You know nothing about me by the size of my body. That's true. Reporter: Watch as listen as Natalie Hage confronts the man she says body shamed her on a recent flight. My body is also none of your business. Fair enough. It all started when she started an American airlines flight from Dallas to los Angeles last week taking her seat in the middle of an exit row. I notice immediately that the man to my left at the window was huffing and sighing incredibly loud. Reporter: That's when Natalie pulled out other her phone capturing him texting jokes about her weight. The person he talked to said hopefully she hasn't had any Mexican food then he says it looks like she's eaten a whole Mexican. Reporter: Posting the images of those techs for her over 100,000 soshl followers. Three hours later she worked up the courage to confront the man recording the whole thing. I couldn't help but notice that before we took off you were sending really horrible text messages about me to somebody. No, I wasn't. I have photos, yes, you were I saw the whole thing. I apologize. I was drinking. I apologize. Yeah, just you have no idea who you hurt with those kind of things. You got me. And I was drinking and I apologize. His apology quickly turns accusatory. You know, in fairness you probably shouldn't be sitting in the exit row seat. You know, when they ask you are you willing and capable to assist people in getting off the airplane in an emergency, do you honestly think that you are? Wait a minute. The drunk man is telling me that I am not capable of helping people. Okay. Reporter: Natalie says while she was open about taping the conversation, she purposely did not record the man's face in the now viral video. I didn't want to tart any kind of like shame circle. I just did not want this to be about bashing this guy's looks, anything like that. Don't ever treat somebody like that again. You're right. You don't know anything about me. You're absolutely right. The plus size model posting on her Instagram page this is a fat person's daily reality. And not just on a plane. In hopes others with similar experiences know they are not alone. People see you as less of a person because you are more of a person. You're worth being treated like a human being. Reporter: Now Natalie says after the apology the man offered to buy her dinner to make up for the experience but she declined. Now, while she is getting a lot of support online a lot of people are pointing out that photographing someone else's text messages is an invasion of privacy generating thousands of comments? But she handled it with such dignity and grace. I was impressed with her composure. She said the whole flight to try to think about what she was going to say when they landed. He went low. She went high. She didn't show his face. That's what I was thinking. She didn't want to start a shame circle and shame him but let him know how he made her peel. It resonates more because she did that. Thank you very much, Mara. We switch gears and talk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.