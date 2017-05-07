Smart-home devices could be vulnerable to hackers

"GMA" Investigates examines whether smart devices designed for the home that share a network with computers could be a way for hackers to obtain homeowners' bank information and other personal data.
4:01 | 07/05/17

Transcript for Smart-home devices could be vulnerable to hackers

