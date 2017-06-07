Transcript for How smartphone apps can be used to track your health

We have another health alert now focused on how smartphones are revolutionizing health care. Hundreds of apps to help manage conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Kayna Whitworth has a look from Los Angeles. Reporter: The experts that I spoke with truly believe that using apps could change health care globally. And drive down costs. The catch is we have to be more engaged patients. Like most of us, Susie takes her cell phone to the gym. But she is not texting. A year ago I had a mild heart attack. I had angiogram and angioplasty done and I had two stents placed in my heart. Reporter: She's on the phone taking care of herself using health apps to track her vitals. Something like a pill tracker can be life saving. Your medications are critical. Apps are really easy to use. This one card growgraph. If I put my finger right over the camera of my phone and press start I'll know my heart rate in seconds. Hundreds of apps now available to help people manage chronic illness like diabetes, heart disease, COPD, asthma and many more. Currently I'm in remission. Reporter: Rachel Whitman is part of a clinical trial managing her multiple sclerosis through the myms app. Tracks her vision, walking and cognition and shares the information with her doctor. It's helping me feel like I'm doing as much as I can. Reporter: Important to remember, these apps do not replace your doctor. And are not regulated the way the medical industry is. But experts say the future is fast approaching and believe that someday they won't just help manage disease, but predict and prevent. Wouldn't it be great to get a notification from your app your child was going to get sick the next day. Someone lives in a rural area doesn't have access to a specialist, could their phone be the answer. Absolutely. There will be home diagnostic testing for things like colon cancer to macular degeneration, leading causes of blindness to breast disease. Reporter: It can connect patients to other patients? And create network of patients with the same kind of chronic diseases. You don't feel as alone and feel a little more encouraged to continue, you know, on the path to good health. Reporter: So this point virtual medicine does not offer solutions to every problem. For example, if you enter data that signals an emergency and need to see your health care provider right away, the app can't address that. But doctor Saxon is working with the fda and global regulatory bodies to ensure that the standards of care are not lowered simply because it's digital health. That is critical. Kayna, thanks very much.

