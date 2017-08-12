Transcript for Snow falls from Texas to Mississippi

Not snowing there but it is snowing down south. You know about this all too well. Take a look at the palm trees near Houston covered in snow. Wow. Kids are excited doing a little dance in your hometown, Michael. I talked to my son yesterday. I said what are you doing. He said I just finished a final. I'm going to play in the snow. I said you're not in school in Colorado. It is snowing, unbelievable not just reindustried to the south but will move up to the northeast and ginger has the latest. That was the first measurable snow in Houston in eight years. This is snow happening now, guys, all the way through Georgia and western north Carolina. San Antonio, Texas, has the most snow they've had in 30 years. College Station, this is what your son was doing, by the way, making snowman like they were in College Station, Texas. 20 states with winter weather advisories, warnings from Texas to Maine, Michigan is included. Indiana too and wanted to show you this. As that low slides north, timingwise for the northeast it's tomorrow. So tomorrow, good news is a lot of people are not on the roads but, boy, are we going to end up seeing significant snow at the coast so Long Island, right through the cape and look at that up to 6 inches in parts of the mid-atlantic. George. Ginger, may I interrupt here. I'm supposed to travel to hattiesburg, Mississippi, for commencement after the show. How are the condition there is? Check this out. Robin, the rain/snow line is right over your hometown so looks like about two inches. It won't stick. A lot of the ground is very warm but I know that is very odd for your hometown? Very odd. Keep your coat in that's it. We'll move on to dangerous

