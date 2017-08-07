Transcript for South Carolina fugitive back behind bars

the convict back behind bars this morning after his second escape from a prison in south Carolina. This one right out of a movie. It's wild, all right. Authorities say the tools that he used in his breakout may have been delivered by a drone and ABC's Kenneth Moton joins us from Houston, Texas, including what he had on him. Good morning, Kenneth. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. It was a dramatic capture by Texas rangers and U.S. Marshals, but they won't say exactly what led them to Jimmy causey on the run for about 72 hours, his escape elaborate thanks to a smuggled cell phone and wire cutters possibly delivered by a drone. This morning, South Carolina fugitive Jimmy causey back behind bars. Captured in an Austin, Texas, motel. He was surprised when he was awakened out of his sleep but that played to our advantage. Reporter: U.S. Marshals say the prison escapee armed with a pistol, a shotgun, ammunition, cell phones and nearly $50,000 in cash. I can tell you that there are a number of people that assisted him. Reporter: A massive manhunt after his escape near Charleston on Independence day. Gaining his freedom possibly with the help of a cell phone and a drone. This could have been a catastrophic result because of cell phones and drones and it's a simple fix. Reporter: Investigators believe that drone dropped wire cutters for causey right into the prison yard. Everyone who assisted him we intend on bringing to justice as well. Reporter: The maximum security prison breakout not the first for the 46-year-old felon who is serving five life sentences for kidnapping, robbery and burglary. In 2005 he got away from another facility in a garbage truck. An intense manhunt for two dangerous fugitives. Reporter: Both escapes investigators say the inmate used a dummy in his bed to fool the guards. But this time, more high tech. Prison officials say drones delivering contraband on the rise nationwide. They're also demanding the fed as Lou them to jam cell phone signals. As long as cell phones continue to be utilized by inmates in prisons we're going to have very well-planned escapes. Reporter: The investigation continues to figure out how causey escaped and who helped him. Those guns, all that cash and, of course, the drone this morning, one prison employee has been fired in connection with the breakout. That is not the drone, to be clear, in question. Reporter: It is not the drone. One that looks like it. Just wanted to make sure in case any law enforcement is watching this morning. You're such a newsman, Dan. I'm a news person. You are such a newsman. Always wanting to get the facts right. Who else gets the facts right

