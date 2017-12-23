Transcript for SpaceX rocket launch sparks reports of strange light

Sticking with the theme of things in the sky or falling out of the sky, strange lights last night over the sky in southern California. A social media frenzy ensued. Nothing like a rocket launch to get folks in California to think they were seeing a ufo. Check this out. Like a zeppelin. Three, two, one. Liftoff. Reporter: The spacex falcon 9 launching from Vandenberg air force base outside Santa Barbara lighting up the sky. Overnight people were treated to a spectacular sight and, no, it wasn't an early visit from the north pole. For a second we thought it was Santa Claus and we were just joking around. It was gorgeous, it was beautiful. I think the whole pier, nobody knew what was going on. Reporter: With a payload of ten iridium satellites on board, it had everybody looking up. I told my co-worker, check it out. It's a rocket, dude. We were very like scared actually. This is just a weird thing in the sky. Reporter: Social media was flooded with images from this flight. Celebrities taking to Twitter to share their experiences and confusion. Even Elon Musk banking in it tweeting this out getting other peeps thinking about the exist of other worldly beings. All is safe and getting a signal from those communications satellites. They're going to plan on launching the falcon heavy next year. All right. Because about a month from now and that one is going to bring in a heavy payload and test it using a Tesla sports car in the rocket itself and launching that somewhere. Good cross promotion for Elon Musk. He's not stupid, that guy. Reveling in it. I think it was cool to think the kids thought it was Santa. The whole thing is so cool. We were talking about "The New York Times" article about whether they're studying ufos at the Pentagon so the timing was perfect. Elon Musk strikes again, thank you, Robert.

