Special Olympics Winter World Games begin in Austria

Opening ceremonies were held overnight with athletes from 105 countries waving their nation's flags in celebration.
1:39 | 03/19/17

Transcript for Special Olympics Winter World Games begin in Austria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

