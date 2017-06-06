Speedy summer snacks with Mario Batali

More
Batali whips up three red-themed snacks for summer to promote his project RED campaign, which highlights the importance of people's food choices this month and underscores the power of lifesaving HIV/AIDS medication.
2:34 | 06/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Speedy summer snacks with Mario Batali

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47852090,"title":"Speedy summer snacks with Mario Batali","duration":"2:34","description":"Batali whips up three red-themed snacks for summer to promote his project RED campaign, which highlights the importance of people's food choices this month and underscores the power of lifesaving HIV/AIDS medication.","url":"/GMA/video/speedy-summer-snacks-mario-batali-47852090","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.