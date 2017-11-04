Transcript for Star Wars Force for Change celebrates 40 years of 'Star Wars'

We'll turn to great "Star wars" news for you fans out there. "Star wars" force for change is celebrating the 40th anniversary collaborating -- collaborating with omaze on a wonderful campaign to benefit children around the world and, Jesse, you have all the info on it. That's right. Fans have the chance to win awesome "Star wars" prizes all while helping unicef and the starlight children's foundation. Here are mark Hamel and Daisy Ridley with all the details. Hey, guys, mark and Daisy, you'll want to listen to this. In to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Star wars," we're offering fans the chance to win not one, but three once in a lifetime "Star wars" experiences. For 40 years you've been the best fans in the world bringing the franchise to life in ways we never could have imagined and now it's our chance to celebrate you. It's the next "Star wars" force for change fund-raising initiative all to support two great causes. So we need backup with omaze to give you a chance 0 win a new "Star wars" experience every week of the campaign. Including an overnight stay at Skywalker ranch, a chance to appear in the upcoming Han solo movie and my personal favorite a trip to L.A. To join me and the cast at the world premiere of "Star wars: The last jedi". Enter any week and you're in the running to win the grand prize. Let's start with this week's prize, a trip to Skywalker ranch. Skywalker ranch. Bi it's been a while since I've been there but Daisy will tell you all about it. I'm sorry? You've never been to Skywalker ranch, have you, Daisy? For your chance to visit Skywalker ranch and be entered to win all threerand prizes click the link or go to omaze.com/starwars. You can even invite Daisy. Something tells me it would be like she's seeing it all for the very first time. ??? And thanks to fan, ""Star wars" force for change have raised more than $9 million for vulnerable children around the world and helped save lives of over 0,000 children suffering from malnutrition. That is what I call the power of the force. I do too. You been to the ranch? Huh? You been to the ranch. I have when we were shooting "Red tails." George Lucas brought us out to the ranch to meet the tuskegee airmen. As a daughter of a tuskegee airman, bless you for "Red tails." That was quite a film. It was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.